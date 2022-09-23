Reolink updates
Recently switched my home internet to the T-Mobile service. Since then I cannot access my NVR or cameras from the Android App outside of my home network. All is fine on the inside network. I was previously using Spectrum Cable and changed because it is always up and down. However, while it was up, I could access my NVR. I am able to use my other products (like my Plex server) from the outside. What can help? I do have a router between the T-Moble device and the rest of my network.Thanks.
@daspranger_439270721900749 I have the exact same issue. Any luck solving?
@daspranger_439270721900749 Do you have both wifi and date on your mobile when my cam app lags outside my home i disable my wifi and use data sense i grandfather to unlimited data i don't have limitations try using data instead of wifi outside your home
Any luck. I have the same isues after switch to TM Home Internet. I can't view my camera when I am outside using the data,
