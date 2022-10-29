Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
I have waited literally years for the new Reolink Doorbell camera. I see that it is now available. Unfortunately, I won't be purchasing one as it won't operating my existing front and back doorbell wired chimes. I'm really disappointed that the doorbell won't support existing chimes. Most versions of Ring camera have this capability. How about a relay box that takes the 433 MHz chime activation signal and provides a relay closure to run the existing chimes? It would be great for this relay box supported two or three Reolink doorbell cameras.
@johng_508612786721008 Our doorbell can work with the existing wired. It can be powered by DC, AC, or PoE(for the PoE version).
I know this is an old topic, but it would be nice if the Reolink doorbells functioned with the existing chime. I realize that there are a lot different door chime combinations, but as the OP mentioned, several other brands of video-doorbells have managed to do so by including a relay that gets wired into the original house chime to keep it functioning. Even though I have several Reolink cameras... I'm currently exploring alternative doorbell brands that keep my chimes.
