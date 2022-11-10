Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Reolink App v4.41 Released
I've noticed that someone was asking for a more stable mount and I can agree. We have a tropical storm near and the winds were around 30mph and my camera video looked like it was from a boat!WHAT I would like to see is a mount that EXTENDS further than the current mount. My gutter downspouts block vision if I try to look in a different direction.I'm sure if they were available many of us would at least try them out. I myself would love it and it would make my camera more usable.
@user_585783633887262_585783633887262 You can always build your own mount. I myself have done that by going to Plastic Depot to have them made one for me. Reolink can't possible made one for all scenarios. I suppose you can always request.
@jedi2020_32727772450952 OH....I could make one.....but I don't think the wifey or neighbors would like it An suggestions....pix?
