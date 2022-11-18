Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Passord for deling?Hei. Jeg har konto og et kamera som jeg ønsker å dele med en kamerat. Har byttet passord flere ganger, men det fungerer ikke når han prøver å logge på mitt kamera. Hva må jeg gjøre for å få fikset dette?mvh Tormod
@user_601576255787020_601576255787020 Depends on which camera. Some cameras allow you to add users and you can give her/him the credentials. Such users are not able to change any settings unlike admin who has full control.
