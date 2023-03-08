Reolink Year in Review 2023
I have been installing reolink camera's for quite a few years now. I have purchased and installed for customers around 100+ cameras. The only thing that bugs me is i wish they were rack mountable. There are a lot of clients that i have that have server racks. I'd like to just mount it in there then buying a shelf to have it sit on. Doesn't feel as clean.
I use a rack shelf, this allows you to also put the adapter next to your NVR as well. But I agree, it should be rackable.
Agreed, while we can buy a shelf it would be nice to have the actual device itself be rack mountable for aesthetics.
