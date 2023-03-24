Reolink updates
A dimmable LED flashlight is a flashlight that has the ability to adjust the brightness of the light output. This is achieved through the use of a dimmer switch that can be adjusted to increase or decrease the amount of light emitted by the LED. This can be useful in situations where you need a lower level of light, such as when reading a map or navigating a dark room, or when you want to conserve battery life.
Low Light Tasks: Perfect for reading maps or books without disturbing others.Battery Conservation: Lower brightness can extend battery life, which is crucial during long outings or emergencies.Mood Lighting: Adjusting brightness can create a more comfortable atmosphere in dark environments.
