Do the cameras/NVRs have encryption of any type when being viewed from the mobile or desktop applications? The web browser only uses HTTP, so no encryption is being used there. If not, that means the mobile app would be passing the username/password over clear text each time it logs in.
Just following up. I'd still like to know more about the encryption, if there is any at all. Encryption is very important so that others are not able to easily hack the cameras.
Can we please get HTTPS added at least? Most very basic and cheap systems have this protocol built in. Thanks!
HTTPS has always been used. For example, if your camera has IP of 192.168.177.101, you should input https://192.168.177.101 and then press Enter.There you go.https.jpg
They use their own https credentials but anyway it is https, isn't it?
Thanks for the response Cracky.However, when I try to use HTTPS, I get this:I tried Internet Explorer and Chrome. Is there a setting I missed somewhere? In looking at the protocols supported by the NVR, HTTPS was not listed. I'm not sure if the next screenshot will show properly or be stretched, but I'm showing that under my "Network Advanced" tab on the Reolink desktop software, the HTTPS Port is set to '0' and is grayed out so I can't modify it.This still doesn't address the concerns with the desktop/mobile apps since it's very likely they are not using any type of encryption to hand off the credentials during the login process. Thanks again.2017-01-20_14-35-53.png2017-01-20_14-38-38.png
That's true for NVR system. Tried here and failed. I'm gonna report this to them and make them fix this. I think they will.
Great, thanks a lot. Please report back if you hear of any changes. On another note, do you know if there is a way to get email alerts when certain threads receive new replies? Currently I just have to go back and check every thread I'm active in to see if anyone responded.
Sorry to say, there is no alerting system for threads with the current posting system. It would be a nice feature and it seems they are always implementing new options. Recently I have started to see "New" by threads I have not read yet. It is a start.
I would like to know the answer to this as well...Do the cameras/NVRs have encryption of any type when being viewed from the mobile or desktop applications? The web browser only uses HTTP, so no encryption is being used there. If not, that means the mobile app would be passing the username/password over clear text each time it logs in.
Hello Nick,For the time being, we support logging into IPC in HTTPS and NVR in HTTP.When accessing your Reolink devices via Reolink Client software for PC, and Reolink App for your phone, we use private encryption mode.Your data will be safe. You don't have to have the worry of username/password over clear text.Thank you so much.
I am also pretty worried about this, encryption should be a force of any company that is bring new services out. Look at the issue of the massive bot network that happened (last year i think!) On the Argus if i type the ip address in what is the port? As the above member said it just refuse the connection?
@christianjohnHi, For Reolink Argus camera, it uses UID rather than IP address to login. So if you try to login the camera using IP Address, you will fail to get logged in.
HTTPS (Hypertext Transfer Protocol Secure) from others' suggestion. Have you tried it? I see many people have a good review about it.
It depends on the specific camera/NVR and the mobile or desktop application being used. In general, many modern cameras and NVRs do support encryption for remote access to their streams and interfaces, either through HTTPS or other secure protocols. However, this may not always be enabled by default, and it may be necessary to configure the device and the application to use encryption.subway surfers
We employ a private encryption mode when you access your Reolink devices through the Reolink Client software on your computer or the Reolink App on your mobile device. blob opera
The encryption capabilities of cameras and Network Video Recorders (NVRs) can vary depending on the specific brand, model, and software used. However, in general, modern security camera systems often employ encryption to protect sensitive data, including login credentials, when accessed through mobile or desktop applications.
@lornajennings680_690111325126786 When using the official Reolink mobile and desktop applications, the communication between the app and the camera or NVR is generally secured. The apps typically use secure connections to ensure that your login credentials and video streams are encrypted during transmission. This adds an extra layer of security when compared to accessing the devices via a non-encrypted web browser.
@ my locationThe cameras/NVRs do not have encryption when viewed from mobile or desktop applications, potentially leading to the transmission of username/password in clear text during each login via the mobile app.
