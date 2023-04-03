Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Reolink App v4.41 Released
RLN36 with 20 cameras on it. When using grids and scrollview, the blank channels show up. In the Android app, you can turn off the view for these camers. Make this available on the Windows app and web app.
scrollview still now working correctly on the Windows App for sure. Going to cameras hidden makes scrollview useless to me. Shameful this is still a problem 8 months later. Seems like it would be an easy fix.
