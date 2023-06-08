Reolink updates
My Argus 2 is not recording in cloud anymore. When I try to subscribe to the basic LTE plan, it does not allow me to choose my device. Also, I don't see Argus in the Applicable Devices section. Was it decommissioned?
@jaesonaugustine_253554678493376 I am having the same problem… I tried to reach out for customer service assistance and got no where with it.
I'm having this same issue. How did you fix?
Bumping this item. Having the same issue after my first year of subscription ran out. Any updates?
