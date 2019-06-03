Reolink Updates
Hello Everyone,I'm a landlord. I want to provide security and access to all my tenants. But I'd like to be able to monitor every location in one app--like a master account. I don't want different users to be able to see video from a property across the street or even in a different neighborhood. But I want to make sure that I can personally see all the locations in one app and get notifications from all locations in case there is a problem.Is this possible? How might I do this? I've not purchased any cameras, I'm looking for the right solution for multiple houses. If I spend $5000+ on cameras, I want to make sure I can view all locations in one place without sharing video with all the tenants. (Of course this implies that I want all my tenants to have access to the cameras associated with the property they are renting, but only their property. Not all of them.)Thanks!
I didn't check the notify button and I don't see how to add notifications.
Support gave me this answer: "You can add all the cameras to Reolink software and only give the password of the camera associated with the property they are renting to access the camera. For example, you can add A, B, C and D cameras to your Reolink software. Then give the password of the camera A to the tenant A to access it. Give the password of the camera B to the tenant B. And you can access all the cameras."
Yes, there is often support for multiple locations or accounts, giving users the flexibility to manage different branches, stores, or client profiles under one platform. This feature can make it easier to oversee operations, track performance, and maintain consistency across various sites without needing separate logins or systems. It may also allow switching between accounts seamlessly, ensuring better control and efficiency for businesses that operate in more than one place or handle multiple clients.
