Morning,I am trying to use an RLC-823 16X as a license plate camera and I've had good success during the day but night photos are unusable. Images are too bright and blurryIs there a way to adjust the shutter speed? I see some other Reolink cameras can, but the setting appears missing on this one. Just updated firmware and not there.Thanks
@brandoncarrolleet_691346059215349 Unfortunately it is no longer possible to change the shutter speed and exposure on Reolink cameras. These were available on the initial cameras. Try to set the max bit rate and max resolution.
Already set to max bitrate and resolution. I'll have to find another product.Thanks
