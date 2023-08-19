Reolink Year in Review 2023
Are Reolink Client and Reolink App the same thing? The wording seems to imply they are different.
@user_728057623986395_728057623986395 Both are applications, one refers to Reolink PC Client application (Reolink Client) and the other to Reolink Smartphone Client application (Reolink appl).In computing terms the difference between application and client is that application is a computer program or the set of software that the end user perceives as a single en[censored]y as a tool for a well-defined purpose (also called: application program; application software) while client is the role of a computer application or system that requests and/or consumes the services provided by another having the role of server.
