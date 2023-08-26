Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
I have found that after closing the v8.12.1 client app on my win11 PC, often times I could not start the app again without restarting my PC. Further investigation showed that task manager lists 5 PIDs for the client when running. After closing the client, 4 PIDs will sometimes remain open for many minutes afterwards with one PID using a LARGE block of memory. I have found that while these residual PIDs are running, the client will not start when it is attempted. Only after closing the residual processes with task manager will the client restart normally. Is this a bug, feature, something nefarious? In addition, the client has become VERY laggy as of the last few updates. The client video is 5 to 10 seconds behind real time. This is relatively new and troubling.
@rjliii_56525500874 I am running v8.12.1 on both Win 10 and 11 and don't have this issue. It's normal to have 5 Reolink processes, each of which performs specific task. The one with the highest memory is the one communicating with the cameras and handling the media flow. Do you have other background processes with higher priority? Try to assign higher priority to Reolink client processes.At the same time email Reolink support and include any info/screenshots to assist them in troubleshooting.
I'm having a similar issue with this same version 8.12.1 on my Win10 PC. Update fails because "Reolink is still running". Even after a fresh reboot when using the installer file (as opposed to the updating option within reolink software which has te same failed result). However, I cannot find any process with the reolink name nor description.Trying to uninstall 8.12.1 also fails with the same error (Reolink is still running).Can you tell me what the process name is so I can kill it?The only process that is running and called Reolink is the installer itself. Seems like the (un)installer is confusing its own task as the Reolink client.
@michael_822461022978268 Use task manager kill the processes shown below.And then from the main menu of the old client disable 'Run at startup'
