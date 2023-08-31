Reolink updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2024!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
There have been a few posts where people have expressed interest in webhook support. I haven't seen any updates to the API quite some time now. Are there any plans for API updates, particularly for webhook support? Thanks!
+1 for webhook support.
The new doorbell has a webhook function but I haven't found any documentation yet. Not sure what other models may have received updates.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!