Reolink updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2024!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Hello,I have an Android tablet on the wall in landscape mode. So with the doorbell ringing, I can't push the button to respond to the visitor.The app can run only in portrait mode, but it can't run only in landscape mode. The main screen of the app in landcsape would be great.Than you
First, check the settings within the app itself. Some apps have settings that allow you to change the orientation. Look for an option to force the app into landscape mode. However, not all apps offer this feature.In Android, you can usually set the screen orientation system-wide. Go to your tablet's settings, find the display or screen section, and look for an option related to screen rotation. You can then set it to "Auto-rotate" or "Landscape" mode. Keep in mind that this will affect all apps, so other apps may display in landscape mode as well.There are third-party apps available on the Google Play Store that can force apps into landscape mode, even if they don't natively support it. One such app is "Set Orientation." Download and install it, and then configure it to force the doorbell app into landscape mode.If none of the above solutions work, you might consider adjusting the physical orientation of the tablet within its wall mount. Depending on the mount's design, you may be able to reposition the tablet so that it's easier to access the doorbell button in portrait mode.Reach out to the developer or support team of the doorbell app. Explain your situation and request that they add landscape mode support in a future update. They may consider your feedback for improving the app's usability. Military Star Card Login
AFAICT this is the forum to request the developer add landscape mode.I second this, crazy that on an iPad it is forced portrait and then swaps to landscape for full camera views.The app should follow the system orientation, or at the very least have a setting the user can change.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!