I have client 8.12.1 loaded on my PC. It tells me this is the latest version. When I start the client, none of my Argo 3 camera's load automatically like they used to. I have to manually reload multiple time to get them to load. After they finally load, they "unload" for no apparent reason at various times. HELP!
@nug_587257800245281 Same problem here shortly after updating software yesterday. No video streaming in Windows Client.
@user_746372766064816_746372766064816 install directx redist( June 2010)
Add me to the list of nonfunctioning 8.12.1. Neither of my E1s will display a video stream using the client. But both work fine using the app for Android on 3 different devices. I went back to 8.8.5 and everything is fine. Obviously, there is a bug that needs to be addressed.
