Hi all. The wire leading into my 811A was pulled out causing the plastic connector that connects into the PCB to snap off the pins (circled in red). The cable into the PCB has 9 individual wires, but the PCB has 12 pins. Anyone happen to know the order the wires should be to reconnect this camera? I have access to a 3d printer to try and rebuild the plastic housing and soldering iron to reconnect the pins together. Thanks in advance!
