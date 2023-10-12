Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
I am trying to update the firmware on a Solar powered duo2 LTEthe unit will not connect to local cell service.I updated the APN cell provider with the "my_custom_apn.txt" file.the updated APN setttings is recognized and accepted on bootup of the unit, as stated on the speaker during bootup.Apparently the DUO 2 LTE firmware is programmed for US LTE bandplan.i need to load the European LTE bandplan/firmware version for it to recognise the WCDMA -> B8/B1LTE -> B3/B20/B28channelslooking for the European firmware version to change the bandplan used.who can help me??it is URGENTLY NEEDED for a nature conservation project in Aruba
@jacobo Submit your request to support on https://support.reolink.com/requests/
