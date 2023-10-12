Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
I have an RLN8-410 NVR system with mostly RLC-810A PoE cameras but one W--Fi. I have had a few problems over the past few months, once where a camera lens was cracked (a tree branch probably) and took-on water and failed, and recently one where the Ethernet connector became loose and lost contact. Each time I was able to repair, but each time too the NVR "lost track" of the cams' settings and I had to re-do everything from scratch! And yes, there was a lot to do in each case and it takes a while to get them all where I want them again.If there is a way to export NVR and Camera settings anywhere, I surely do not see it. I do see an "Export" button on the Wi-Fi camera BUT NO 'RESTORE'.This is just mind-boggling to me. Please someone tell me that their is a way to Export NVR and individual Cam settings and then to Import them again after (in my case) the camera is restored to operation, or in the case of an NVR HDD failure, to get-back all the proper settings for it.
So disappointed no one is interested in this.The cam I mentioned with a "loose connector" appears instead to be flaky and I'm having a hard time troubleshooting it. It certainly doesn't help that every time the NVR loses contact with it, all its settings are gone and I have to <try to> get all of them back to where they belong "by hand".
