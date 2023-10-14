Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Learn More
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Learn More
Reolink App v4.41 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Seems the motion detection and tracking isn't much use past a distance of 5m or 6 m. I have done a reset and reconfigured it again but still the same.My rlc-410ws motion detection is fine well beyond that, but I was hoping the E1 would be good for the yard and driveway but not the case. Plus I can upload to the cloud.Is the E1 pir motion detection not good for a large area?
@user_632920161644548_632920161644548 Ok, so it seems that with the Rav4 parked in the drive, the camera is only focused on it. It's about 12 metres from the camera, and facing toward it.When I pan the camera so it's not in the picture, I can walk up beside the car and the motion detection picks me up fine.As soon as the tracking pans across to have the car in the picture as well, it won't lock onto me any more. Even with the car smart detection on zero, or 1 it just doesn't like detecting me next to the car.If I walk well away from the car it picks me up again.Seems like the detection is a bit buggy on this camera.
@user_632920161644548_632920161644548 Have a look at my articles at https://community.reolink.com/topic/6583/argus-motion-detection?post_id=25310&_=1697369692915 and https://community.reolink.com/topic/6604/enregistrement-partiel?post_id=25450&_=1697369692918 respectively.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!