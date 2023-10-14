Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Learn More
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Learn More
Reolink App v4.41 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
I'm new to this but have an E1 Pro which is on my mesh network working fine via the phone app. However Qnap QVR Pro is refusing to connect to it. I've tried each ONVIF option in QVR Pro (Profile S Cameras, Profile S original, Cameras Fixed Setting, and Profile T Cameras. The IP address is correct and I'm using port 80, RTSP Port 554, and HHTPS port 443 as default, using the username and passwork I set up when installing the camera. I just get an "unable to connect" error. I've also tried using the Reolink E1 Pro option built in to QVR Pro with the same port settings, and the same result. Any suggestions please?thanks a lot
Hi, exactly the same issue with the E1 Pro. Other models work fine. Also an onvif work-around does not work.
Also having the same issue! I have multiple reolink cameras but I just purchased 2 E1 Pro's and they will not connect
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!