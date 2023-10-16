Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Hello! I have Reolink cameras at my cottage and "Surveillance Center" running my Asustor NAS at my home! The cameras and the NAS resides on different LANs (Local Area networks) so there is no "direct" connection, the communication has to go over the internet.I know how to connect the cameras to the NAS using port forwarding, but that is quite a big "setup". I could also set up a VPN in order to get them on the same LAN, but, I have UID activated on the cameras!My question is: Is it possible to somehow use the UID for the Asustor Surveillance Center connection?Reolink is not listed under supported "Brand":s. Can I use "User-Defined"Best Regards KimLive View - ASUSTOR NAS
