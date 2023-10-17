Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
I set up my new NVR, connected my 8 B800 IP cameras and auto enrolled. 6 of the 8 cameras came up right away but two cameras were assigned the same IP address. I have reset the NVR to factory default, I’ve tried assigning static IP addresses and tried resetting each of the two cameras. If I remove one of the two, it works fine, once I add the second there is a duplicate IP conflict and go offline, randomly coming back online between each camera. The other 6 cameras remain stable. Any suggestions on what might be happening?
It sounds like to me for whatever reason, the IP address on the conflicting camera is not changing and you are still conflicting. I would go into your router settings and find the MAC address of that camera and set a static IP address for it there, then unplug power from the camera and power cycle it so when it reconnects to the network the DHCP service on the router will reassign it the static IP address you chose.
