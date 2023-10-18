Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
I would like to have the option to draw notification zones similar to how I can already draw a non-detection zone. It would be nice to be able to record every motion/smart detection that triggers a recording in the entire field of view but be able to draw a zone or multiple zones to only send me notifications, emails, etc. when the motion happens only in those certain zones; such as a person/vehicle/pet crossing into my yard or coming up the driveway. In addition it would be nice to add a filter in the playback menu to only show events that sent notifications by default but be able to uncheck that box to show all recordings should I ever need to send a video of a crime that happened outside of the notification zone; such as a car break-in across the street. I currently have my camera set up with a non-detection zone to record what happens in my property only since I don't want notifications of cars driving down the road or people walking down the sidewalk. My camera however, didn't record when someone recently broke into my neighbor's car across the street. I'm not sure if this has been brought up already, but this feature would be fantastic to add to all cameras. Thank you for the consideration!
@user_748989740798156_748989740798156 I suggest you to submit your request to https://support.reolink.com/requests/
