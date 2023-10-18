Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Hello all,I recently switch back to Reolink this summer from eufy. I got 2 Trackmix and 2 E1. Ever since setting these up I have had to constantly make sure my push notifications are turned on for each camera, pretty much daily. I have reinstalled the app, I have since got a new phone this week as well, rebooted devices, logged out of the app on every device, changed password, checked iPhone settings.I cannot figure this out and it is honestly driving me nuts and may quite honestly steer me away. I have checked Reddit, tried suggestions there. Tried to search here but can’t find anything.Help would be amazing!Thank you
@mnbass_250072378863759 I suggest you to restore the cameras. It's useless rebooting and re-installing application on iphone.
