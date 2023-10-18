Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Learn More
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Learn More
Reolink App v4.41 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
I bought Duo Floodlight PoE because I thought the floodlight would function as an alarm. My hope was when a person was detected, the floodlight would turn on and scare them away. Unfortunately, the floodlight does not work like this. It basically functions as a simple light that is capable of detecting motion. You can not schedule the light to turn on only during certain periods of time, for example, between midnight and 6:00 AM. Instead, it will turn on anytime motion is detected. So if your friends come over at 8:00 PM for dinner, they are blinded by the floodlight. I would love to see a scheduling feature in the app, similar to the siren, to schedule when the light will turn on.
@user_736903663919286_736903663919286 We have requested this to Reolink. This is only available for the standalone floodlight.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!