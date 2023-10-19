Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
It seems like an obvious thing but are there any plans to release the video doorbells in white?The majority of the cameras are white and white is a much more common house trim colour than black so it seems logical to have a white doorbell.I would love to add a POE doorbell to my current Reolink system but can't justify a black one on the front of my light coloured house.
No input from anyone at Reolink?
@oakmont_633419891937300 Kindly email Reolink support as we have no idea of new units.
@joseph_1979 Done. Will reply here with an update once I hear back for anyone that is interested.
For anyone that is interested, Reolink advised that they do not currently have any plans to produce a white doorbell but they have taken my feedback to their R&D department.They did indicate they are planning a grey version for late 2023 early 2024 but did not provide details around the shade of grey.Hopefully they can see the benefit of a white one to match their cameras after taking it to R&D.
@oakmont_633419891937300 Most of the doorbells on the market are black but you did the right thing to request support.
@joseph_1979 that may be true but that doesn't mean there isn't a market for them. For example, the google nest doorbell is white and very popular.
