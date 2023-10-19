Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Is there a way to have 6 cameras on screen instead of 8 with 2 blank?On the NVR you can have 2, 4, 8, etc views. On Client there is a 6 option, why not on the NVR?
@timothy_373498679251097 11/03/2023 -- I have the same issue and spoke with Reolink several months ago. I recently installed an NVR RLN16-410. It has views for 1; 4;8;9;16 and 25. But no 2;or 6. I have 6 cameras on this device. There is so much wasted space on my monitors, because you cannot drag the windows to expand them. The Client on a Win11 laptop has some better options, 14 different views, some large and some small and combinations of both. But I cannot get the Reolink POE Doorbell to show on the Windows client.The android app on my cell phone has 1; 4;9; and 12. I wish Reolink would hire some programmers who know basic Arithmetic or converse with each other. I do not think Reolink monitors these comments.
