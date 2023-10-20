Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Learn More
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Learn More
Reolink App v4.41 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Not sure where to start, with the Android problem or Windows problem. Okay, I'll save the Android for another post. Bought a new computer today that has Windows 11. Installed the 8.11 client because that works best on my Windows 10, installed it, and NO DEVICES FOUND. Looked at my Android to see if the camera was working, and it's just spinning, trying to load the stream. No wait, that's not the problem. The Android IS sending out alerts, seeing and recording events, it just won't load the stream. (New phone and hasn't loaded stream since new phone three days ago).So, I hook up my old Windows 10, and everything works. I know the camera is working, I am on the same network with both computers, in fact, all physical connections the same,POE, but for some crazy reason, with the Windows 11 computer, it does not find the camera. I do know some local IP addresses have changed, so maybe that has something to do with it? Shouldn't it still see it, no matter? Any ideas out there? (We'll save the Android problem till later). Edited to add that the internet IS being seen, as the client prompts me to download the newest version.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!