I have a ReoLink Bullet PoE RLC-510A camera and I want to stream the data to a hard drive using OpenCV in Python. The camera is connected to my computer using a PoE injector from tp-link.To stream the data I need the IP address. I can find it using NMAP but I when I type the address into a browser the address is not found.I have installed the ReoLink desktop application, it does not find the camera. I have also installed the Android app and tried registering the camera from the QR code but the mobile app cannot connect to the camera either (they are on the same WIFI network).
@user_749789537898678_749789537898678 Check out this https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KIFVOQrAwoQ
