Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Learn More
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Learn More
Reolink App v4.41 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Any chance of a software upgrade where the Trackmix gives you the option to either record both cameras or only one. I find with the 256gb I can only record a day and a half when running on all day timer mode. this would double if a user can select which camera to record full time
@steve_156096824164522 You have the option to ftp the files to an FTP server.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!