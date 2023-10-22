Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Learn More
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Learn More
Reolink App v4.41 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Something that I miss in the reolink application is a thumbnail picture on notification that eufycam has. If you could add that would be great
@vodkan_410792752525441 This is rich notification and is only available for doorbell WIFI and Keen. This comes through a subscription as further processing is required at their messaging application servers.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!