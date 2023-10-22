Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Reolink App v4.41 Released
Hi,after updating an E1 Zoom with hardware IPC_5151SD6 to firmware v3.0.0.2356_23062008 the web interface gives ERR_CONNECTION_REFUSED.Did a factory reset and readded the comaera in the Reolink app and it works with the app, but still gives ERR_CONNECTION_REFUSED on the web interface.Camera respons to ping, but powershell tnc gives failed for ports 80, 443, 554, 1935 and 8000.Would like to connect the camera to Blueiris it worked there before the update.
@aho Same here
@aho The problem is, I can not downgrade the camera because I can not start a firmware upgrade in the app.What we have to do now?
