Hello everyone, here is a new user of the Video doorbell integrated with Home assistant.
What I would like to see is that you can only turn on the light of the push button when you press the button and not if there is movement, for example. So movement and person off and visitor on.
I also find the ringtone volume of the outdoor unit very loud (preferably adjustable) and the ringtones not very nice. A short ping notification on the outdoor unit itself when the button is pressed is sufficient.
But for now very nice and beautiful device, no regrets...
