So we are an IT company and have been installing Reolink eqpt for many years for our small business customers. With that being said the client for me is almost useless not that we have so many NVR's pulled into the client. It runs great with say maybe 10 or fewer NVR's in windows client. I only have around 37 systems pulled in right now and cant even use the client at all anymore. Ive reinstalled and started over from scratch. Works great with 10 or less then the more you add eventually is just becomes unusable. The client takes almost 30 seconds to even populate. Then 3-5 minutes before the NVR's start connecting. We have duplicated this on 2 computers in our lab. Im guessing on those 37 systems we have 200-250 cameras. I have auto live view off. turned hardware decoding on and off and neither help. My pc resources are all really low so its not pc. Anyone else seeing this issue? I have about 50 more systems i need to pull into the client but cant because its useless.
