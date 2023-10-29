Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Learn More
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Learn More
Reolink App v4.41 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
I have a RLC-510A 2 weeks ago I got Connection Failed.Pressed the reset button and it worked ok.2 days ago it happened again so pressed the reset button and it worked ok.Today the same Connection Failed.This time pressed the reset button did nothing.Rebooted the NVR did not help.I know it's got power as I can see from another cambra the IR LED lights turning on and off every 15 seconds.(Go's on the 15 seconds then turn of for 15 seconds)Any ideas on what to do next?
Seems to be working now?
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!