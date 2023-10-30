Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Learn More
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Learn More
Reolink App v4.41 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Hi, Would be great if Desktop client could be configured to go in Full Screen mode when app is launched in a future version. I have dedicated surveillance PC set to auto reboot on a schedule. (Windows auto logon and Reolink client set to auto launch). When the PC's reboot users have to manually set the client to display Full Screen. I've seen this requested many times. Would be great !! Thanks!
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!