Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Learn More
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Learn More
Reolink App v4.41 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Since i switched to Reolink from Arlo around a year ago i been loving it and never had a issue, up to 4 cams, 1 doorcam and a chime so far.However with one of the latest updates to the app (current version 4.41.0.4.20231023) i noticed that i lost the manual button to turn on light/floodlight on the E1 Outdoor. Currently use it in back garden and loved that i was able to use it as a outdoor light when needed and not only when it detects movement, because it will be a nightmare to set up privacy filter so it dont turn on if in certain positions where it may be able to spot a neighbor. In short: Bring back manual switch for floodlight, it worked perfectly before compared to now, where i have to spend hours tweaking it to try and get it to turn on for me and not when it spots a spider, moth or wind gust.
@calcanius_661775128809567 I have the E1 OD and have the spotlight icon on the top on v4.41. So first get the UID from the Info menu and have the credentials (user/password). Then go to the settings of the camera and scroll down and click on delete. Then add the camera using the UID and the credentials. Check whether you get the spotlight icon.
@joseph_1979 Did try as suggested. Just to clarify i am referring to the android app, not the windows app. Can find the "Light switch" on windows, but it is gone on android, as seen on picture taken below. Top options : Mute - Menu to display multiple screensBottom options: Pause/play - Screenshot - record - resolution - Microphone - pan/zoom and Playback
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!