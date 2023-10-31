Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Learn More
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Learn More
Reolink App v4.41 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
I have a E1 Pro in which notifications were working just fine and it stopped working. When I go into the app and turn off and back on notifications I get the the attached error.I've pretty much tried everything I can think of, remove camera, re-add it, uninstall app, reinstall app, factory reset camera and still the same issue.
@dyshuk_340893285163242 You did a restore? Normally through a restore a new token will be obtained from FCM/APNS and forwarded to the Reolink message application server so that the message will be pushed to your smartphone. Once I had an issue on all the cameras and then I did some tracings and noticed that the camera was sending the alert message to the Reolink pushx server but the Android smartphone was not receiving the push notification from Google FCM. It turned out that Reolink was doiing maintenance on their pushx servers. So as a last attempt I suggest you to restart smartphone and do a restore on the camera.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!