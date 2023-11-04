Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Bought Reolink trackmix Poe. Using a reolink Poe injector. Power is coming to injector''blue light'' and spotlight is staying on , on the camera. I am connecting to my router to a LAN port. When I open app and try add camera it does not recognise and says , camera either not powered on or check wifi. Help needed please.
