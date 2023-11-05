Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Learn More
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Learn More
Reolink App v4.41 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
wifi doorbell push notifications fail to enable
@robmcd_733865489891535 Check out this link https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/360006859874-Unable-to-Receive-Push-Notification-from-Reolink-Battery-Powered-Cameras/?gclid=Cj0KCQjw-pyqBhDmARIsAKd9XIPV1oMoQDhBNgmdmCwdkCLvgrYPxDDgVCrP_51pi7yXoo0HAY_4-1gaAm54EALw_wcBIf it fails then restore camera through the application. The WIFI settings will not be lost when you restore the doorbell.
It worked for me, thanks for sharing it's solution
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!