Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Learn More
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Learn More
Reolink App v4.41 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Hallo,bei mir im Haus habe ich eine Fritzbox mit 2 Fritz Repeater 1750e und 2400 am laufen, funktioniert hervorragend, wlan ist getrennt also einmal 2.4 und 5ghz. Meine Kameras rlc510wa und rlc511wa laufen auch gut habe insgesamt 4 stück, alle sind mit dem 2.4ghz verbunden.Mein problem ist wenn ich mit dem Handy wlan verbunden bin beispiel 2.4ghz kann ich nicht auf alle kameras zugreifen kein live bild, wenn ich dann mein Handy wlan auf 5ghz wechsele habe ich live bild, manchmal auch umgekehrt. Mit mobile daten gibt es gar kein probleme.Was kann das sein?
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!