Hello everyone,I connected my cameras to a switch, wich is also connected to a server with win 2022 and the reolink client on it. The cameras show all up in the software. If I want to store the recorindgs, I can choose a dictionary where it is going to be saved. The saveing itself works, but when I what to look them up in the client or in the app, it does not work and shows, no SD card installed. Also if I click on storage in the client, it shows no SD card installed. Further, all recordings are stored in the same directory. It would be better, if I could store each camera in an other directory. How do I solve this?
@user_755911593812097_755911593812097 No ideas?
So, if I can’t access the videos via the app when I recorded with the client, it is almost useless
