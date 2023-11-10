Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Learn More
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Learn More
Reolink App v4.41 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
I have a front gate camera (811A) that is about 150 meters / 500 feet from my NVR.I need to get a PoE extender but I was wondering whether I could get one with 2 ports and run a second camera (actually a Reolink PoE video doorbell) and get both feeds into my NVR ?if it is possible, are there any particular specifications I need to check ?thank you
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!