Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Learn More
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Learn More
Reolink App v4.41 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
It would be amazing and much more intuitive and user-friendly if the doorbell push alerts had the option to include an attached image of the actual event captured at that moment, or a short video segment of the motion alert when the doorbell button push/motion video was triggered.Right now it is very cumbersome and time consuming to bring up the playback/history and have to track down the motion or scroll through to the correct time when the alert happened in order to view it. Especially since the alert pops up on our phones in almost-realtime, but then it takes so much time to track the image/video segment down to see it. Please make this more intuitive. Making the alerts more user friendly/accessible by giving them context via a linked image/video in real-time just makes sense. And it will certainly capture more market share for the reolink doorbell than any other feature, since it would be the most useful enhancement that all users would see.From a performance perspective, the image/video that accompanies the phone alert would not have to be the highest resolution. It could be compressed or resized to optimize transmission.This trigger option is already available via email....an alert can be emailed with a screenshot attached, for that moment in time. Just asking reolink to implement this same concept via the alert messaging on our phones.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!