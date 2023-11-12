Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Learn More
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Learn More
Reolink App v4.41 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Yesterday I tried hooking my reolink camera up to my echo device and it didn't work. So today I decided I'd try to hook it up to my laptop and Of course that's not working out either! I'm so irrate! I've waisted 2 days trying to hook it up and got no where!! This is ridiculous!!! The whole reason I bought the d**n thing was because it's suppose to be compatible with alexa. But apparently reolink false advertises because I shouldn't take a yr to hook it up!! I mean, seriously what's the fucking point at that rate!! My house already got broken into and robbed last week and at this rate it's going to happen again if I can't get the stupid camera connected to my devices!! Why in the world make it d**n difficult?????
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!