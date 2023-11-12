Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Bonjour, j ai essayé d'installer 1 caméra poe reolink rlc-81pa. Dans mon garage, elle fonctionne...qd j essaie de l'installer sur les câbles réseau installés dehors, elle n'est pas détectée par l'application...mes câbles sont testés et son corrects. J'avais installé une micro sd dans la caméra et après l'avoir replacée dans mon garage, je me rends compte que elle a bien enregistré des images de l'extérieur qd j étais occupé à l'installer.. cela veut donc dire qu elle était bien alimentée via le Switch poe tp-link 4 ports poe....j ai essayé aussi sur un autre câble mis sur un autre côté de la m maison et c' est exactement la même chose...je ne sais plus que faire...j' ai besoin de votre aide....Hello, I tried to install 1 reolink rlc-81pa poe camera. In my garage, it works...when I try to install it on the network cables installed outside, it is not detected by the application...my cables are tested and are correct. I had installed a micro SD in the camera and after putting it back in my garage, I realized that it recorded images from the outside when I was busy installing it.. so that means that it was well powered via the tp-link 4 port poe switch....I also tried on another cable put on another side of the house and it's exactly the same thing...I don't know anymore what to do...i need your help....
@cédric_756173795434660 How is the camera connected in garage? Are you using the same POE switch? So if the POE switch is used then the only difference is the cable. Did you try to add the camera using its UID?
@joseph_1979 in m'y garage i use the same poe Switch. I have tried on another side of my house where another cable is placed and it doesnt work... And when i tried another cable wich is from the bobine and where i have placed connector like outside,it works...i dont understand
