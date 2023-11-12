Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
During the darker months, we sometimes forget that our cameras/floodlights are on a schedule. The evenings are darker quicker. Would it be possible to have a schedule based on sunrise and sunset? My kasa smart plugs have this option where I can set my plugs to activate either before or after sunrise / set or a specific time
@tucker3738_367076416745686 We have requested to add a schedule to the spotlight. I do suggest you to submit your request to support too.
