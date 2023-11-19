Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Learn More
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Learn More
Reolink App v4.41 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Hello,since today I am owner of a RLC-511WA Camera.Now I want to integrate the Light of the Camera in my Smarthome System.Does anyone know how to trigger the light via a http request?I need only the trigger for On/Off in my local network.I would be happy if someone have an example for me.RegardsSven
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!