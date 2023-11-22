Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Learn More
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Learn More
Reolink App v4.41 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Hi, I have a dou 4g model cameraI need to know what ports it uses to get through a firewall.Thank you
@user_761534107492590_761534107492590 Check out this link https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/900000627703-Which-Default-Ports-Used-by-Reolink-Cameras-Should-be-Allowed-to-Go-through-the-Firewall/?gad_source=1&gclid=Cj0KCQiA6vaqBhCbARIsACF9M6mDO2xYjr8f22ljLDPXbuTm_5y4Ck-e84RSBy6IxOR5SM-L7LhjeM8aAj8xEALw_wcB
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!